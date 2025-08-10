Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis shine for Australia versus SA: Stats 

Australia recorded a thrilling 17-run victory over South Africa in the 1st T20I of their three-match series at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin, on August 10. The Aussies, who successfully defended 178, were powered by Tim David's explosive knock and three-fers from Josh Hazlewood and Ben Dwarshuis. As a result, the Proteas were restricted to 161/9. Here are the key stats.

Match highlights How the match panned out Australia played audaciously after SA elected to field. They were past 70 in the powerplay. With Australia down to 75/6, David played a counter-attacking knock (83). Kwena Maphaka's four-fer dismantled Australia (178). SA, who showed promise, lost three wickets before 50. They were bolstered by a 72-run stand between Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs. However, they tumbled with 21 runs required off the final over. Crucial spells from Hazlewood, Dwarshuis, and Adam Zampa came handy for Australia.

Bowling stars Hazlewood, Dwarshuis stars with three wickets As mentioned, Hazlewood led the attack with an exceptional spell, taking three wickets for just 27 runs. He broke the pivotal stand between Rickelton-Stubbs stand. He dismissed Stubbs, which brought SA down to 120/4. Ben Dwarshuis also bowled well, taing three wickets for 26 runs in four overs. He defended 21 runs in the final and dismissed half-centurion Rickelton. Leg-spinner Zampa chipped in with two wickets for 33 runs, while Glenn Maxwell took one wicket.

Information Record three-fer for Hazlewood As per Cricbuzz, Hazlewood became the second Australian to record 10-plus three-wicket hauls in T20I cricket. He is only behind Zampa, who owns 12 such hauls. Hazlewood surpassed Andrew Tye, who has taken nine three-fers for Australia.