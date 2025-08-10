Ryan Rickelton's second T20I half-century goes in vain: Stats

Ryan Rickelton was the lone warrior for South Africa in the 1st T20I against Australia at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. Although Rickelton recorded a sluggish half-century, he scored the bulk of runs, as SA fell short while chasing 179. Tristan Stubbs was the only other SA batter with a 15-plus score in the match. The visitors eventually lost by 17 runs.

Match How the match panned out Australia played audaciously after SA elected to field. They were past 70 in the powerplay. With Australia down to 75/6, Tim David played a counter-attacking knock (83). Kwena Maphaka's four-fer dismantled Australia (178). SA, who showed promise, lost three wickets before 50. They were bolstered by a 72-run stand between Rickelton and Stubbs. However, they tumbled with 21 runs required off the final over.

Knock Rickelton unable to get SA home While opener Rickelton started cautiously, skipper Aiden Markram and Lhuan-dre Pretorius departed after taking risks. SA also lost the dangerous Dewald Brevis in the sixth over. However, Rickelton and Stubbs led SA's recovery and batted together for the next nine overs. Josh Hazlewood broke the 72-run stand, but Rickelton's bid continued. He batted with the tail, being unable to do the job.