Australia's Tim David completes 5,500 runs in T20s: Stats

Australia dasher Tim David has completed 5,500 runs in T20 cricket. The 29-year-old reached the landmark in the 1st T20I against South Africa at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. David, who is among the most explosive finishers, attained the feat with his 29th run of the match. Over 1,300 of those runs have come in T20I cricket. Here are the key stats.

Stats A look at his T20 stats David got to 5,500 T20 runs in his 285th appearance. In 256 innings, the right-handed dasher has an average of 30-plus and a strike rate of over 162. He has nearly 350 sixes in the format. David has featured in several T20 leagues around the world, including the Indian Premier League, Big Bash League, ILT20, Major League Cricket, and Vitality Blast among others.

Numbers His numbers in franchise cricket In 50 IPL games, David has slammed 846 runs at a strike rate of 173.36. His strike rate in the 2025 season read 185.14. Meanwhile, the Aussie all-rounder has 1,326 runs at a strike rate of 157.66 in the BBL. Notably, David has a stirke rate of over 135 in each of the T20 league he has featured in (multiple matches).

Information Over 1,300 T20I runs As mentioned, over 1,300 of David's T20 runs have come in internationals. In 58 T20Is, he has an average of more than 36. His tally includes a ton and six half-centuries.