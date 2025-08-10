Tim David surpasses 350 sixes in T20 cricket: Key stats

Australia 's Tim David has attained a new milestone in T20s. The big-hitting batter smashed a superb 83-run knock from 52 balls in the 1st T20I of the three-match series against South Africa in Darwin on Sunday. During his stay, he smoked 4 fours and 8 sixes. Notably, David has surpassed 350 sixes in T20 cricket. Here we decode his stats.

Stats Decoding the stats related to David's T20 sixes David, who struck at 159.62, completed 350 sixes in T20s with his third of the contest. He has now raced to 355 sixes from 285 matches (256 innings). As many as 88 of David's T20 sixes have come in T20Is from 58 matches (51 innings). The former Singapore player has smashed 62 T20I sixes for Australia.

Runs David gets past 5,500 runs in T20s, hammers 19th fifty David also surpassed 5,500 runs in T20s. He reached the landmark with his 29th run. He has now raced to 5,554 runs in T20s at 31.02. This was his 19th fifty in the format (100s: 1). As many as 1,416 of David's T20 runs have come in T20Is at 37.26 (100s: 1, 50s: 7). Notably, 858 of them have come for Australia.