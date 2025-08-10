Australia set records with ninth successive T20I win

Australia beat South Africa in the 1st T20I at Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin, on August 10. The Aussies successfully defended 178 despite a half-century from Ryan Rickelton. The Proteas were restricted to 161/9. Notably, Australia are now unbeaten in nine T20Is. This is now their longest winning streak in the shortest format. Here are the key stats.

Match How the series opener panned out Australia played audaciously after SA elected to field. Despite losing wickets, they were past 70 in the sixth over. With Australia down to 75/6, Tim David played a counter-attacking knock. His blistering 83 powered Australia to 178. Kwena Maphaka's four-fer helped SA bowl out Australia. SA were bolstered by a 72-run stand between Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs. However, they fell 17 runs short.

Record Australia's longest winning streak As mentioned, Australia claimed their ninth successive victory in T20I cricket, now their longest winning streak. It started in November 2024 when Australia routed Pakistan 3-0 in the three-match series at home. In July this year, the Aussies recorded another clean sweep, this time against hosts West Indies. The Mitchell Marsh-led side routed the Windies 5-0 away from home.

Information What was the previous record? Australia's previous-longest winning streak in T20Is was eight, between February and June 2024. It was snapped by Afghanistan in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.