Elon Musk plans to fire more Twitter employees

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 21, 2022, 10:27 am 3 min read

Elon Musk fires Twitter's sales and partnerships chiefs

Layoff season is set to continue at Twitter. Elon Musk, the microblogging site's new owner-cum-CEO, plans to fire more employees. The new batch of job cuts may happen as early as today. According to Bloomberg, the company's sales and partnerships teams are expected to be at the receiving end of the new round of layoffs. It is unclear how many will be fired.

Musk is not done firing Twitter employees. The new round of job cuts comes after a large number of Twitter employees decided to walk away when they were asked to be a part of a new "hardcore" Twitter 2.0.

Before mass resignations, thousands of employees were laid off as well. This makes one wonder, where is Twitter headed?

New round Musk asked heads of sales and partnerships to fire more

Musk will ax more Twitter employees as part of a fresh round of layoffs. It is unclear how many people will be fired. The new CEO reportedly asked Robin Wheeler, Twitter's head of sales, and Maggies Suniewick, the company's partnerships chief, to fire more employees. Bloomberg said that both were fired after trying to push back against Musk's decision.

Twist Wheeler was convinced to stay after she resigned

Earlier this month, a few of Twitter's executives resigned after being dissatisfied with Musk's way of managing the company. Among them were Yoel Roth, the company's head of trust and safety, and Lea Kissner, the security chief. Wheeler was reportedly part of that group. However, she was convinced by Musk to stay put. It seems that her retention was much shorter than expected.

Comeback Trump and Ye are back on Twitter

As some celebrities and companies exit the new Twitter 2.0, some are making a comeback. Former US President Donald Trump and famous rapper/producer Ye (Kanye West) are back on the platform. Both were once ousted from Twitter for their controversial remarks. Trump launched his own Twitter-like platform called Truth Social. Ye agreed to acquire Parler, a right-wing-leaning platform, a week after his Twitter suspension.

Plan Musk reportedly promised potential investors to ax 75%

Before Musk took over Twitter, there were reports about him talking to potential investors about firing around 75% of the company to bring down costs. Although it didn't look like that at first, this could have been Musk's plan all along. His "be hardcore" or quit ultimatum could have been just a pretext to carry out his initial plan.