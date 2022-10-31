Technology

Instagram is down; several accounts randomly suspended or deleted

Written by Mudit Dube Oct 31, 2022, 08:13 pm 2 min read

Users in the US, UK, India and other parts of the world are facing problems while accessing Instagram

If you are not able to browse through your Instagram feed, chances are you are not alone. Several users across the globe are reporting an outage wherein they are unable to access their Instagram account. The service went down at around 6:20pm IST. In some cases, users are seeing a weird error which reads: "We suspended your account on 31 October 2022."

Developments Twitter is abuzz with #InstagramDown posts

As per Downdetector, Instagram users are facing problems related to the app, login, as well as the search function. Twitter is abuzz with plenty of #InstagramDown posts. For some, their accounts got banned for no apparent reason while others are reporting that their accounts have been "deleted." Some users were greeted with an alert that their account has been suspended starting today.

There are multiple reports of #Instagram going down and banning users (I've just been banned). Maybe this is Fate telling us all to stop giving Mark Zuckerberg our money. — Barnaby Edwards (@BarnabyEdwards) October 31, 2022

Keep calm What to do if you have received 'account suspended' alert?

Have you received an alert from Instagram that your account has been suspended starting October 31 and you have 30 days to disagree with the decision? First of all, don't panic. You may be seeing that erroneously. When services such as Instagram, Twitter, and WhatsApp face an outage, unintended alerts get pushed to users. This is a global and seemingly widespread issue.

I tried to appeal my decision, it logged me out and now this appears when I try to log in??? pic.twitter.com/20L2u35ehX — Immy (@immystone) October 31, 2022

It's me trying to figure out why Instagram suspended my Account 🤨#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/J0oWfYYoCT — Priyanshu (@kamina_kalakar) October 31, 2022

Quote Folks at Instagram are looking into the issue

"We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience," said Instagram via its PR account on Twitter. However, there is no timeline yet regarding the resumption of the services.

We're aware that some of you are having issues accessing your Instagram account. We're looking into it and apologize for the inconvenience. #instagramdown — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022