India

Shahi delivery: Swiggy agent rides horse to drop off order

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 03, 2022, 03:16 pm 2 min read

Swiggy delivery agent's video quickly went viral after it was posted on social media. (Representational image)

While heavy rains are troubling Mumbaikars and affecting the daily business operations, a Swiggy agent has found a unique style to deliver orders. He used a horse to deliver food packages as roads were flooded with water due to incessant rains in the city. The idea has created waves on social media after a video of him traveling on horseback went viral.

Context Why does this story matter?

Every year, the monsoon season brings heavy rains and subjects Mumbai and its surrounding territories to various difficulties.

This year, too, the same thing happened: streets have been flooded and road and rail transportation has been disrupted. The low-lying areas are the worst damaged.

Mumbai residents are at the mercy of the local authorities in dealing with the city's yearly issues.

Video His video on horse took internet by storm

The Swiggy delivery partner's video quickly went viral after it was posted on social media. Many online users applauded the delivery worker for his hard work, while others joked. "Now this is what I call 'Shahi delivery,'" a user wrote. "I hope he is not delivering pizza," posted another user. Others just used laughing emojis to fill the comment section.

Twitter Post Look at the video shared on Twitter

Prediction What did the IMD predict?

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange advisory warning of heavy to very heavy showers in Mumbai after severe rains pounded the city last week. Officials said that two building collapse incidents were recorded in the Kalbadevi and Sion areas amid heavy rains. However, no causalities were recorded and there were no injuries as people were evacuated safely.

Impact How did the rains affect normal life?

On the other hand, flooding caused by heavy rains has wreaked havoc on the transportation sector. According to authorities, it has also led the Brihammumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) to reroute around 12 bus routes owing to waterlogging in four to five places throughout Mumbai. Certain railway services were also delayed owing to heavy rainfall, as per the officials.