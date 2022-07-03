India

Army rebuild bridges overnight to make way for Amarnath pilgrims

Army said a sudden rise in temperature triggered landslide that washed away the bridge. (Representational image)

The Indian Army's Chinar Corps rebuilt two bridges in Jammu and Kashmir in record time to clear paths for pilgrims during the annual Amarnath Yatra. The bridges were destroyed by landslides at Brarimarg on the Baltal Axis making the passage impossible. Notably, the army has already been aiding the civil administration in the smooth operation of the Amarnath Yatra, especially by providing security.

Statement What did Indian Army say?

Army said a sudden rise in temperature on July 1 resulted in swelling of Nalas near Kalimata on the Baltal route, and the bridges at Kalamata have washed away. "#ChinarCorps mobilized assets and reconstructed the bridges overnight for resumption of the route and avoiding an over 4-hour detour by Yatris (sic)," the Chinar Corps tweeted. Notably, the route is monitored by KILO Force.

Reason What caused the landslide?

According to authorities, the landslides were caused by a rapid spike in temperature. They said the rise in temperature resulted in the swelling of streams along the Baltal route. The annual pilgrimage to Lord Shiva's 3,880-meter-high cave sanctuary in the Himalayas began on June 30. Over the previous two years, the COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted the annual pilgrimage.

Twitter Post Look at the video shared by Army with ANI

#WATCH JK | Two bridges near Brarimarg on Baltal Axis damaged by landslides were restored by Chinar Corps which reconstructed the bridges overnight for the resumption of route for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims (02.07)



Details How did the Indian Army describe the operation?

Army said they started the operation after the Civil administration requested them. "In a record time frame, the 13 Engineer Regiment of Chinar Corps laid entirely a new bridge in the night against heavy odds of weather and darkness," it said in a statement. "This resulted in a smooth recommencement of yatra and instilled a sense of safety and security among pilgrims," it added.