COVID-19: India logs 3,714 fresh cases, 7 more fatalities

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 07, 2022, 02:45 pm 3 min read

India's recovery rate currently stands at 98.72%.

India on Tuesday reported over 3,700 new COVID-19 cases, a decrease of around 800 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 26,976, which accounts for 0.06% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 3,714 fresh cases and seven more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.72%.

Context Why does this story matter?

However, both active caseload and weekly positivity rate recorded an increase on Tuesday.

Notably, India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with some experts predicting the fourth wave in June.

This comes after the country recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 2,513 patients discharged

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,31,85,049 COVID-19 cases until Tuesday morning, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,24,708. With 2,513 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,26,33,365. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 1.21% and 0.97%, respectively.

States Maharashtra adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 1,036 new cases and 374 more recoveries. While Karnataka saw 230 new cases and 203 discharges, Tamil Nadu recorded 90 fresh infections and 64 recoveries. On the other hand, Delhi reported 247 new cases and 320 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala has not updated its data for Monday till the time of writing this report.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 194 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Tuesday morning, India administered over 194.18 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 89.38 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 101.24 crore people have received at least one dose. On Tuesday alone, India administered over 9.7 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 2:45 pm, including over six lakh second doses and more than 1.3 lakh first doses, according to the Co-WIN.

Data 3.55 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Meanwhile, India has administered over 3.55 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Tuesday, over 1.18 lakh people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 1.17 lakh people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 2:45 pm.