Apple loses its smart home hardware lead to Oura
What's the story
Brian Lynch, the engineering executive who led Apple's smart home hardware development, has left the company to join Oura. The news was confirmed by Oura CEO Tom Hale. Lynch will be taking on a senior vice president role in charge of hardware engineering at the fitness-tracking ring maker. His departure comes amid ongoing delays in Apple's smart home product launches due to an updated version of Siri that has yet to be released.
Product impact
Apple's Siri revamp delays smart home product launches
Apple's long-awaited Siri revamp has been the cause of several smart home product delays. The company first teased a new version in 2024, but it never materialized. This has pushed back the launch of new smart home devices that depend on the updated assistant. Despite these setbacks, Apple is still expected to unveil its revamped Home Hub and other products later this year.
Upcoming products
Apple's HomeKit platform continues to thrive
Despite the challenges, Apple has made significant contributions to the smart home industry with its HomeKit platform. The company recently discontinued support for the first generation of Apple Home, urging users to upgrade or risk losing compatibility with connected devices. The rumored Home Hub, security cameras, and video doorbell are all powered by the next generation of Siri and Apple Intelligence. We could see an official reveal and launch as early as April or May.