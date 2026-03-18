Apple loses its smart home hardware lead to Oura

Apple's long-awaited Siri revamp has been the cause of several smart home product delays. The company first teased a new version in 2024, but it never materialized. This has pushed back the launch of new smart home devices that depend on the updated assistant. Despite these setbacks, Apple is still expected to unveil its revamped Home Hub and other products later this year.

Upcoming products

Apple's HomeKit platform continues to thrive

Despite the challenges, Apple has made significant contributions to the smart home industry with its HomeKit platform. The company recently discontinued support for the first generation of Apple Home, urging users to upgrade or risk losing compatibility with connected devices. The rumored Home Hub, security cameras, and video doorbell are all powered by the next generation of Siri and Apple Intelligence. We could see an official reveal and launch as early as April or May.