Extreme weather conditions across India till May 14: IMD 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains, thunderstorms, hailstorms, thundersqualls, and heatwave conditions till May 14. Popular tourist routes, including the Himalayan region, northeast India, Kerala , Tamil Nadu, and parts of Rajasthan, are likely to witness unpredictable weather phenomena. The Western Himalayan region is likely to witness rainfall due to a new western disturbance.

Weather forecast Heavy rains in western Himalayan region Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are expected to see thunderstorms and strong winds. Thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 70km/h are also expected in Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir. This weather could lead to slippery roads and blockades in hill stations. Northeastern India is also likely to continue experiencing an active rain spell.

Rain forecast Rain spell continues in northeastern India Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are likely to witness widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds. Heavy rainfall is predicted over Arunachal Pradesh between May 13-14, while Assam and Meghalaya will see heavy rains from May 12-14. Travelers to Shillong, Cherrapunji, or Kaziranga should be prepared for poor visibility due to these conditions.

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East forecast Thunderstorms expected in eastern India Eastern India is also likely to witness strong weather conditions with rain and thunderstorms in Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim. Very strong thundersqualls with wind speeds of up to 70km/h are expected in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal. Hailstorm activities have also been reported in parts of Jharkhand & West Bengal. This could lead to disruptions in road travel and train schedules during evening/night hours when thunderstorm activities peak.

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South forecast Unpredictable weather in southern India In South India, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, and coastal Andhra Pradesh will witness thunderstorms and gusty winds throughout the week. The IMD has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the next seven days. Popular holiday spots may face sudden weather disruptions, leading to flash floods in low-lying areas. Travelers are advised to stay updated with weather news and avoid waterlogged roads during their trips.