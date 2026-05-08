Blake Lively claims 'victory' after settling with Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have finally settled their legal dispute over the film It Ends With Us. The settlement comes after a year and a half of allegations from Lively against Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation during filming. Despite reports suggesting no financial compensation, Lively's legal team has called the outcome a major win for her.

Legal implications 'The defendants have ended once and for...' In a statement to Page Six, Lively's legal team said, "This settlement is a resounding victory for Blake Lively." "By agreeing to this settlement...and waiving their right to appeal, Justin Baldoni and every individual defendant now face personal liability for abusing the legal system to silence and intimidate Ms. Lively." "By admitting that Ms. Lively's concerns 'deserved to be heard,' the defendants have ended once and for all the fiction that Ms. Lively 'fabricated' claims of sexual harassment and retaliation."

Financial matters What's next for the 2 parties? Despite the settlement, Lively still has the right to seek attorney fees and punitive damages related to Baldoni's now-dismissed counter-defamation lawsuit. Neither side will appeal whatever decision the judge makes on these remaining financial matters. The legal battle began in December 2024, months after It Ends With Us was released. Lively accused Baldoni of creating a toxic work environment, among other allegations.

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