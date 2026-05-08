'Ramayana': Yash shoots opulent 'swayamvar' scene in Mumbai
What's the story
Yash is currently busy shooting for his role as Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's two-part magnum opus Ramayana. The team has reached a crucial point in the narrative with the filming of Sita's grand swayamvar sequence, a major turning point in the epic tale. The filmmakers have reportedly created an awe-inspiring setup reflecting the Mithila kingdom at Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai.
Set design
Set designed to reflect the grandeur of Mithila kingdom
The set for Sita's swayamvar has been designed to reflect the grandeur of the Mithila kingdom. It features giant palace courtyards, royal balconies, and traditional floor patterns decorated with flowers. Hundreds of junior artists have been roped in to add to the authenticity of the scene, per Mid-Day. The sequence being filmed is where Ravana unsuccessfully attempts to lift the Shiva Dhanush, the requisite to marrying Mithila princess, Sita.
Cast update
Meanwhile, here's when 'Ramayana' will release
Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Rama in the drama, is not part of this ongoing leg of the shoot. As per the portal, Sai Pallavi, who essays Sita, will join in later. The first part of Ramayana will be released on Diwali this year, with the second leg set for 2027.