'Ramayana': Yash shoots opulent 'swayamvar' scene in Mumbai

Set design

Set designed to reflect the grandeur of Mithila kingdom

The set for Sita's swayamvar has been designed to reflect the grandeur of the Mithila kingdom. It features giant palace courtyards, royal balconies, and traditional floor patterns decorated with flowers. Hundreds of junior artists have been roped in to add to the authenticity of the scene, per Mid-Day. The sequence being filmed is where Ravana unsuccessfully attempts to lift the Shiva Dhanush, the requisite to marrying Mithila princess, Sita.