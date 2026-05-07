Hantavirus outbreak spreads to Europe as cruise returnee tests positive 

A hantavirus outbreak has reached Europe after a passenger on the MV Hondius cruise ship tested positive for the virus back home, authorities announced on Wednesday. The infected individual returned from South America with his wife and later tested positive for the virus, which can lie dormant for up to eight weeks, in Zurich. The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed three deaths and at least five infections due to this outbreak so far.

Hospital Not immediately known what condition the man was is According to the WHO, he went to the Zurich hospital for testing after the cruise operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, informed recent passengers about the spread of the virus via email. It was not immediately known what condition the man was in after testing positive but his wife has not displayed any symptoms. She is self-isolating as a precaution.

Quarantine measures Ship quarantined off Cape Verde The MV Hondius, which had around 150 passengers on board, is now quarantined near Cape Verde off West Africa. The ship was denied entry into Cape Verde over health fears but has been allowed to dock in the Canary Islands by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. On Wednesday, three suspected patients were evacuated from the MV Hondius in Cape Verde and are set to travel to the Netherlands, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director-general, said.

Advertisement