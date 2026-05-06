Kareena Kapoor Khan-Salman Khan to reunite?

Salman Khan's upcoming superhero film: What to expect

By Apoorva Rastogi 11:15 am May 06, 202611:15 am

What's the story

Salman Khan is set to star in a superhero film, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Now, as per Mid-Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan is in talks to star opposite him. While she hasn't signed the project yet, sources told the portal that she has "responded to the script enthusiastically" and "expressed keen interest verbally." This would be her fifth collaboration with Khan after Bodyguard (2011), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Kyon Ki... (2005), and Main Aurr Mrs Khanna (2009).