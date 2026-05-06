Salman Khan's upcoming superhero film: What to expect
What's the story
Salman Khan is set to star in a superhero film, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Now, as per Mid-Day, Kareena Kapoor Khan is in talks to star opposite him. While she hasn't signed the project yet, sources told the portal that she has "responded to the script enthusiastically" and "expressed keen interest verbally." This would be her fifth collaboration with Khan after Bodyguard (2011), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Kyon Ki... (2005), and Main Aurr Mrs Khanna (2009).
Negotiation progress
Khan's personal outreach to Kapoor accelerates discussions
Khan's personal outreach to Kapoor has reportedly accelerated the discussions. The project is being produced by Atul Agnihotri in association with Mythri Movie Makers and is intended to be a big-screen spectacle. The story is said to deviate from traditional superhero narratives, featuring Khan as an aging hero who is forced out of retirement by unforeseen circumstances.
Career updates
Meanwhile, upcoming projects of the actors
Kapoor is currently busy with the investigative thriller Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film will also star Prithviraj Sukumaran and is expected to release later this year. Meanwhile, Khan is occupied with Vamshi Paidipally's action drama SVC63, which will hit theaters on Eid 2027. His other project Maatrubhumi has faced multiple delays and is yet to get a confirmed release date.