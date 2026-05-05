'Unacceptable': India as Iran's attack in UAE injures 3 Indians 

India has condemned the attack on the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which injured three Indian nationals. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called the incident "unacceptable" and demanded an immediate end to hostilities and attacks on civilian infrastructure. The MEA stressed India's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as a means to restore peace and stability in the Middle East.

Peace efforts India calls for safe navigation through Strait of Hormuz "We also call for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz in keeping with international law. India stands ready to support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of issues," the MEA said. The Indian Embassy in the UAE said it is in touch with local authorities to ensure adequate medical care and the welfare of the affected Indian nationals.

Defense action UAE defense ministry intercepted missiles and drones On Monday, the United Arab Emirates's (UAE) defense ministry said it intercepted 15 missiles and four drones launched by Iran, the first such attacks since a ceasefire took effect between Tehran and Washington last month. One drone attack started a fire at Fujairah's biggest oil facility, injuring three Indian workers there. The same day, the US military said two American-flagged merchant cargo ships caught fire off the coast of the UAE on Monday.

Advertisement