'Unacceptable': India as Iran's attack in UAE injures 3 Indians
What's the story
India has condemned the attack on the Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which injured three Indian nationals. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called the incident "unacceptable" and demanded an immediate end to hostilities and attacks on civilian infrastructure. The MEA stressed India's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as a means to restore peace and stability in the Middle East.
Peace efforts
India calls for safe navigation through Strait of Hormuz
"We also call for free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz in keeping with international law. India stands ready to support all efforts for a peaceful resolution of issues," the MEA said. The Indian Embassy in the UAE said it is in touch with local authorities to ensure adequate medical care and the welfare of the affected Indian nationals.
Defense action
UAE defense ministry intercepted missiles and drones
On Monday, the United Arab Emirates's (UAE) defense ministry said it intercepted 15 missiles and four drones launched by Iran, the first such attacks since a ceasefire took effect between Tehran and Washington last month. One drone attack started a fire at Fujairah's biggest oil facility, injuring three Indian workers there. The same day, the US military said two American-flagged merchant cargo ships caught fire off the coast of the UAE on Monday.
Diplomatic warning
Iran warns US, UAE against getting dragged into quagmire
Tehran did not confirm or deny the attacks, but Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that both the US and the UAE "should be wary of being dragged back into...quagmire." Iranian state television quoted an unnamed military official saying Tehran had "no plan" to target the UAE or its oil fields, blaming US military actions for creating an illegal passage that led to this incident. The US launched a new initiative dubbed 'Project Freedom' to assist ships stranded in Hormuz.