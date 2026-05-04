Vodafone Idea shares jump 10% after ₹23,650cr AGR relief
What's the story
Vodafone Idea's stock price surged by nearly 10% in early trade on Monday, following a major relief on its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. The government has slashed the telecom company's AGR liability by some 27% or nearly ₹23,650 crore. This brings the total dues to ₹64,046 crore after reassessment. The company has also been given a five-year moratorium on these payments for near-term cash flow relief.
Payment plan
Dues to be cleared in 2 phases
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had earlier formed a committee to reassess the AGR dues, which were initially pegged at ₹87,695 crore as of December 31, 2025. The revised figure was subject to final evaluation and approval by the committee. Vodafone Idea will clear these dues in two phases over a 10-year period with the first payment starting after a five-year moratorium.
Future prospects
Regulatory uncertainty largely resolved for Vodafone Idea
The absence of interest accrual and the extended repayment schedule under which nearly 99% of dues are payable between FY36 and FY41, significantly improve Vodafone Idea's liability profile. Citi estimates the effective AGR burden could decline from around ₹35,000 crore to ₹26,000 crore on a net present value (NPV) basis. With regulatory uncertainty largely resolved, Citi believes Vodafone Idea is now better positioned to secure its pending ₹25,000 crore bank debt funding.
Investment strategy
Vi's stock price gained 26% in a month
The debt funding closure will enable Vodafone Idea to execute its ₹45,000 crore three-year capex plan. The company's stock price has gained 26% in one month but has fallen 5% in three months. It has gained 15% in six months and rallied over 53% in one year. Citi maintains a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹14 apiece.