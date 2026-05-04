Vodafone Idea shares jump 10% after ₹23,650cr AGR relief

Vodafone Idea 's stock price surged by nearly 10% in early trade on Monday, following a major relief on its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. The government has slashed the telecom company's AGR liability by some 27% or nearly ₹23,650 crore. This brings the total dues to ₹64,046 crore after reassessment. The company has also been given a five-year moratorium on these payments for near-term cash flow relief.

Payment plan Dues to be cleared in 2 phases The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had earlier formed a committee to reassess the AGR dues, which were initially pegged at ₹87,695 crore as of December 31, 2025. The revised figure was subject to final evaluation and approval by the committee. Vodafone Idea will clear these dues in two phases over a 10-year period with the first payment starting after a five-year moratorium.

Future prospects Regulatory uncertainty largely resolved for Vodafone Idea The absence of interest accrual and the extended repayment schedule under which nearly 99% of dues are payable between FY36 and FY41, significantly improve Vodafone Idea's liability profile. Citi estimates the effective AGR burden could decline from around ₹35,000 crore to ₹26,000 crore on a net present value (NPV) basis. With regulatory uncertainty largely resolved, Citi believes Vodafone Idea is now better positioned to secure its pending ₹25,000 crore bank debt funding.

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