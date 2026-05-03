Telangana CM promises to release ₹6000cr pending retirement benefits

Reddy also urged the pay revision panel for government employees to submit its report as soon as possible. He assured that the state government would consider other demands of employees as revenues, including GST collections, continue to rise. The CM also announced that health cards for free medical treatment for all government employees would be issued by June this year.

Government action

Reddy blames previous BRS government for pending dues

The Congress government, which came to power in 2023, has already addressed many pending demands of employees, Reddy claimed. He pointed out that there were no pending bills when Telangana was formed in 2014, and all dues piled up during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. He also highlighted key decisions taken by his government, such as paying salaries on the first day of every month and allowing free and fair elections for employee unions.