Telangana CM promises to release ₹6000cr pending retirement benefits
What's the story
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced plans to clear ₹6,000 crore in pending retirement benefits for state government employees within 100 days. The announcement was made during a meeting with representatives of employee unions in Hyderabad on Saturday, The Hindu reported. Reddy assured employees that the state would clear the retirement benefits worth ₹6,000 crore within the next 100 days.
Employee welfare
Health cards for government employees by June
Reddy also urged the pay revision panel for government employees to submit its report as soon as possible. He assured that the state government would consider other demands of employees as revenues, including GST collections, continue to rise. The CM also announced that health cards for free medical treatment for all government employees would be issued by June this year.
Government action
Reddy blames previous BRS government for pending dues
The Congress government, which came to power in 2023, has already addressed many pending demands of employees, Reddy claimed. He pointed out that there were no pending bills when Telangana was formed in 2014, and all dues piled up during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government. He also highlighted key decisions taken by his government, such as paying salaries on the first day of every month and allowing free and fair elections for employee unions.