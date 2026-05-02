'Devil Wears...2' starts strong, earns over ₹5cr in India
What's the story
The Devil Wears Prada 2, starring Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway, has opened to a positive response at the Indian box office. The film earned ₹3.8 crore net on its opening day (Friday) in India across 1,644 shows. Despite competition from Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, which outperformed it with earnings of ₹11.35 crore, the sequel raked in a decent collection both domestically and globally.
Box office performance
'The Devil Wears Prada 2': Breakdown of domestic collection
The total net collection stands at ₹5.5 crore in India, including the paid preview collection of ₹1.7 crore. The gross collection has reached ₹6.57 crore, reported Sacnilk. The comedy-drama recorded an overall occupancy of 47.82%, with varying footfalls: 28.44% in the morning, 54% in the afternoon, 53.44% in the evening, and 47.78% at night. The film has impressed viewers worldwide despite mixed reviews. It's projected to earn between $75 million and $80 million in its opening weekend, per Variety.
Film insights
Meet the cast and crew of the film
The sequel, produced by 20th Century Studios, features a mix of returning and new cast members. Notably, Adrian Grenier doesn't reprise his role as Nate Cooper. The film also introduces a fresh ensemble including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J Shen, and B.J. Novak. It is directed by David Frankel with Aline Brosh McKenna as the writer.