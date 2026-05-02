'Devil Wears...2' starts strong, earns over ₹5cr in India

Box office performance

'The Devil Wears Prada 2': Breakdown of domestic collection

The total net collection stands at ₹5.5 crore in India, including the paid preview collection of ₹1.7 crore. The gross collection has reached ₹6.57 crore, reported Sacnilk. The comedy-drama recorded an overall occupancy of 47.82%, with varying footfalls: 28.44% in the morning, 54% in the afternoon, 53.44% in the evening, and 47.78% at night. The film has impressed viewers worldwide despite mixed reviews. It's projected to earn between $75 million and $80 million in its opening weekend, per Variety.