'Devil Wears Prada 2' review: Underdeveloped sequel offers frothy fun

The Devil Wears Prada, directed by David Frankel and based on Lauren Weisberger's novel, became a cultural rage, thanks to its iconic characters and Meryl Streep 's groundbreaking performance. Twenty years later, the sequel is here, with Streep, Anne Hathaway , and Emily Blunt reprising their respective roles. The second installment is also breezy, entertaining, and hilarious, but suffers from an underdeveloped, half-baked storyline.

Plot Andy goes back to 'Runway' 20 years later Andy Sachs (Hathaway) is now an investigative journalist, while Emily Charlton (Blunt) works for Dior. Miranda Priestly (Streep) is still running Runway, but the magazine struggles in a world increasingly shaped by algorithms, digital trends, and a shrinking readership. When Andy suddenly loses her job, she returns to Runway as an editor to develop a "new direction" for the magazine. Will she succeed?

#1 No trouble in quickly settling into this world It only takes us a few minutes to settle comfortably into this alluring, irresistible world where everybody is always dressed to the nines. There are blingy dresses and glamorous runways in spades, and meeting these beloved characters again is delightful. The core team's return lends the movie a sense of familiarity, while new additions (Patrick Brammall, B. J. Novak) also elevate the film.

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#2 The story deals with important, contemporary issues The tragedy of journalists losing jobs as videos which "people watch while they pee" overtake is the story's beating heart. Andy is an award-winning journalist, but suffers humiliation when she's fired simply over a text. Later, when Runway goes through a leadership change, budget cuts are promptly considered for the writing department. "They always cut the writing first," a character says. Touché.

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#3 The humor and filming locations add to the film's glam Like the three female leads, Stanley Tucci slips seamlessly into his role as the calm, wise Nigel Kipling. He gets several sassy lines (which he delivers with a deadpan expression) and shares some warm scenes with Hathaway and Streep. Moreover, the lavish shooting locations, New York, Milan, Lake Como, among others, fit perfectly well with the movie's affluent world where luxury trumps everything else.

#4 The sequel tries to juggle multiple tracks at once However, The Devil Wears Prada 2 struggles to emerge from the shadow of its predecessor. The first part was bolder and more coherent about its direction (it didn't emerge as a cultural touchstone for nothing). The sequel, though, throws everything at the wall in the hope that something sticks, and the storyline is inconsistent and extremely wobbly. The emotional beats don't land either.

#5 Not a single memorable supporting character Bridgerton breakout star Simone Ashley plays Amari, Miranda's new first assistant, but her character is an afterthought. She gets no personality development, no memorable lines. Lucy Liu is wasted, while Novak's character comes across as underwritten and confused. Aline Brosh McKenna's screenplay doesn't have enough meat for the supporting characters, and the stakes are never high. Everything happens too easily, no questions asked.