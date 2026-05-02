FIRs against ex-AAP MP Sandeep Pathak after joining BJP

Days after he left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) , two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak in Punjab . The cases, which are yet to be clarified, have been registered under non-bailable sections, Hindustan Times reported. According to government sources, "Punjab Police is making efforts to arrest the accused as FIRs have been registered under non-bailable sections."

Party switch Mass defection from AAP to BJP Pathak is among seven Rajya Sabha MPs who recently defected from the AAP to the BJP. The other leaders who switched parties include Raghav Chadha, Swati Maliwal, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Sahney, Harbhajan Singh, and Ashok Mittal. Except for Maliwal, all are Punjab MPs. This mass defection has significantly reduced AAP's strength in the Rajya Sabha from 10 to three members.

Political impact Pathak's defection to BJP dealt a blow to AAP Pathak was instrumental in AAP's success in the 2022 Assembly elections against Congress. His defection to the BJP has dealt a major blow to AAP just months before the Punjab elections. The FIRs against him come after another rebel AAP leader, Rajinder Gupta, faced action recently. Gupta is the founder of Trident Group and had his unit raided by Punjab Pollution Control Board officials.

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