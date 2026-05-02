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FIRs against ex-AAP MP Sandeep Pathak after joining BJP
Pathak joined BJP last week

FIRs against ex-AAP MP Sandeep Pathak after joining BJP

By Snehil Singh
May 02, 2026
11:09 am
What's the story

Days after he left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak in Punjab. The cases, which are yet to be clarified, have been registered under non-bailable sections, Hindustan Times reported. According to government sources, "Punjab Police is making efforts to arrest the accused as FIRs have been registered under non-bailable sections."

Party switch

Mass defection from AAP to BJP

Pathak is among seven Rajya Sabha MPs who recently defected from the AAP to the BJP. The other leaders who switched parties include Raghav Chadha, Swati Maliwal, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjit Sahney, Harbhajan Singh, and Ashok Mittal. Except for Maliwal, all are Punjab MPs. This mass defection has significantly reduced AAP's strength in the Rajya Sabha from 10 to three members.

Political impact

Pathak's defection to BJP dealt a blow to AAP

Pathak was instrumental in AAP's success in the 2022 Assembly elections against Congress. His defection to the BJP has dealt a major blow to AAP just months before the Punjab elections. The FIRs against him come after another rebel AAP leader, Rajinder Gupta, faced action recently. Gupta is the founder of Trident Group and had his unit raided by Punjab Pollution Control Board officials.

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Political vendetta

PPCB raided Gupta's unit recently

The BJP has accused the AAP of "vendetta politics" against Gupta for his defection. Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma alleged, "PPCB raid on Trident reeks of political vendetta...The only fault of Gupta is that he dared to join the BJP for the betterment of Punjab, which has made him a target of the state government." However, AAP dismissed these allegations as routine inspections by PPCB officials.

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