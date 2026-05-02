Zayn Malik cancels US tour after hospitalization; shares health update

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik has canceled all his US tour dates due to an undisclosed illness that recently led to his hospitalization. The singer took to Instagram Stories on Friday to update fans about his health and the status of his KONNAKOL tour . He wrote, "To my fans: Thank you so much for all the support and love." "I've been at home recovering, and I'm doing well and will be better and stronger than before."

Health update 'I'm really looking forward to playing these shows for you' Malik added, "I've had to take another look at my schedule for the months ahead and have to reduce the number of shows on the KONNAKOL Tour." "I'm really looking forward to playing these shows for you, and I hope to see the rest of you around the world very soon." Despite canceling US dates, Malik added an extra show in Manchester on May 24. His first solo headline arena tour will now start on May 23 in London.

Hospitalization Earlier, he opened up on his hospitalization On April 17, the same day his album KONNAKOL was released, Malik revealed he was recovering from an undisclosed illness. He shared a photo from a hospital bed on Instagram, expressing his heartbreak over not being able to see fans that week. He also thanked the "incredible hospital staff of Drs, nurses, cardiologist, management, admin, and everyone who has helped along the way and continue to." However, he didn't disclose any diagnosis or reason for his hospitalization.

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