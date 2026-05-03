'Not promoting infidelity': Ayushmann defends 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do'

The trailer for the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do was launched at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai on Saturday. The event was attended by lead actors Ayushmann Khurrana , Rakul Preet Singh , Sara Ali Khan , and Wamiqa Gabbi. During the launch, Khurrana clarified that their film does not promote infidelity despite what the trailer may suggest. The movie will release on May 15.

Film defense Khurrana calls his character a 'green flag' Defending the film, Khurrana said, "We are not promoting any infidelity as it's a family film. Sabko yeh film dekh ke bahut mazaa aayega. It's just a comedy of errors." He also described his character, Prajapati Pandey, as a "green flag" with a "correct moral compass." Singh added that their characters are relatable because people often misunderstand intentions and actions in life.

Family focus Khurrana showed the project to his kids Khurrana further emphasized his commitment to making movies that are suitable for children. He revealed that he had shown the edit of Pati Patni Aur Woh Do to his kids, who loved it. "I want to do films that my kids can watch," he said. "In fact, I got my kids to watch the edit of this film! They really loved it."

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