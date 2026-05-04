Mohanlal-Mammootty's 'Patriot' crosses ₹60cr worldwide in 3 days
What's the story
The Malayalam film Patriot, starring Mohanlal and Mammootty, is on a roll at the box office. Signalling a strong opening weekend, the movie has reportedly raked in ₹63.61 crore from domestic and foreign collections in just three days of its release. The film's overseas performance has been especially impressive, with a gross of around ₹9 crore on Day 3 alone (May 3, Sunday).
Box office success
'Patriot' stands tall with ₹21.65 crore net collection
Despite a slight drop in collections on Day 3, the film has maintained a strong hold over the weekend. On its opening day, Patriot collected ₹10 crore net in India, with Day 2 figure at ₹6.15 crore. On Day 3, the domestic net collection fell further to ₹5.5 crore, taking the total India net to ₹21.65 crore. In Kerala, it has been exceptional, though, receiving good reports from audiences across multiplexes and single screens alike.
Record-breaking performance
Mohanlal and Mammootty's reunion is leading the craze
The film's total income from domestic and foreign collections has reached a staggering ₹63.61 crore, making it the highest grosser of the year (in Malayalam regions) so far. The overseas box office (₹38.5 crore) has played a crucial role in this achievement. The movie's critical and audience acclaim, particularly for the performances of Mohanlal and Mammootty, action sequences, drama elements, and Sushin Shyam's music have also contributed to its box office triumph.