Mohanlal-Mammootty's 'Patriot' crosses ₹60cr worldwide in 3 days

Despite a slight drop in collections on Day 3, the film has maintained a strong hold over the weekend. On its opening day, Patriot collected ₹10 crore net in India, with Day 2 figure at ₹6.15 crore. On Day 3, the domestic net collection fell further to ₹5.5 crore, taking the total India net to ₹21.65 crore. In Kerala , it has been exceptional, though, receiving good reports from audiences across multiplexes and single screens alike.

Record-breaking performance

Mohanlal and Mammootty's reunion is leading the craze

The film's total income from domestic and foreign collections has reached a staggering ₹63.61 crore, making it the highest grosser of the year (in Malayalam regions) so far. The overseas box office (₹38.5 crore) has played a crucial role in this achievement. The movie's critical and audience acclaim, particularly for the performances of Mohanlal and Mammootty, action sequences, drama elements, and Sushin Shyam's music have also contributed to its box office triumph.