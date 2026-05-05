Glenn Maxwell open to playing 50-over games despite ODI retirement

Career trajectory

Maxwell's List A appearances for Victoria

Maxwell played two One-Day Cup games for Victoria in September last year, six months after his ODI retirement. He even scored his first List A century for the state against Queensland during these games. The matches were part of Maxwell's preparation for the T20I tour of New Zealand. It remains to be seen whether the 38-year-old will take part in the 2028 ICC T20 World Cup and the LA Olympics.