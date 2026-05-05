Glenn Maxwell open to playing 50-over games despite ODI retirement
What's the story
Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell has expressed his willingness to play 50-over cricket for Victoria, even after retiring from ODIs. The player, who is now a one-format player, lost his Cricket Australia (CA) contract last month. Despite the setback, he remains open to representing Victoria in One-Day Cup matches when available and needed. Notably, Maxwell retired from ODIs in June last year.
Career trajectory
Maxwell's List A appearances for Victoria
Maxwell played two One-Day Cup games for Victoria in September last year, six months after his ODI retirement. He even scored his first List A century for the state against Queensland during these games. The matches were part of Maxwell's preparation for the T20I tour of New Zealand. It remains to be seen whether the 38-year-old will take part in the 2028 ICC T20 World Cup and the LA Olympics.
ODI journey
A look at his ODI career
Maxwell, who retired from ODIs last year, featured in 149 matches for Australia, scoring 3,990 runs at an average of 33.81 (SR: 126.70). His tally includes 4 tons and 23 half-centuries. Maxwell also took 77 wickets with his off-spin bowling. His career-best knock was against Afghanistan during the 2023 World Cup when he scored an unbeaten double-century, widely regarded as one of the greatest innings in the format. Overall, Maxwell has 6,051 runs from 227 List A matches.
Team composition
A look at Victoria's squad
Victoria Men's squad 2026-27: Austin Anlezark, Liam Blackford, Scott Boland (CA), Dylan Brasher, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Harry Dixon, Sam Elliott, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Cam McClure, David Moody, Todd Murphy (CA), Fergus O'Neill, Oliver Peake, Mitch Perry, Tyler Pearson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Doug Warren, Harry Hoekstra (R), Tom Paddington (R), and Aryan Sharma (R).