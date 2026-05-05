The Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold models might also see a spec downgrade

Pixel 11 leak hints at lower RAM amid global shortage

By Mudit Dube 11:02 am May 05, 202611:02 am

What's the story

Google's upcoming Pixel 11 series may see a downgrade in specifications due to an ongoing RAM shortage. According to leaked information from MysticLeaks, the base model of the Pixel 11 lineup could come with just 8GB of RAM, a reduction from the current standard of 12GB. The Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold models might also see a similar downgrade with their base configuration dropping from 16GB to possibly as low as 12GB.