Pixel 11 leak hints at lower RAM amid global shortage
What's the story
Google's upcoming Pixel 11 series may see a downgrade in specifications due to an ongoing RAM shortage. According to leaked information from MysticLeaks, the base model of the Pixel 11 lineup could come with just 8GB of RAM, a reduction from the current standard of 12GB. The Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold models might also see a similar downgrade with their base configuration dropping from 16GB to possibly as low as 12GB.
Feature enhancements
Potential upgrades in camera and display
The leaked specs from MysticLeaks also hint at some exciting upgrades for the Pixel 11 series. The Pro models are expected to come with improved camera capabilities and brighter displays. This indicates that Google is still focusing on enhancing user experience through other hardware improvements, even if RAM specifications are affected by ongoing shortages.
Industry-wide impact
RAM shortage's impact on tech industry
The RAM shortage isn't just affecting smartphone manufacturers like Google and Samsung, but is also impacting other sectors of the tech industry. Gaming handhelds and Raspberry Pis are also witnessing price hikes and changes in specifications due to this ongoing crisis. This highlights the widespread effect of the RAM shortage on various devices across different segments of the technology market.