Beyoncé returns to Met Gala, stuns in skeleton dress

Beyoncé made a stunning return to the Met Gala red carpet on Monday (US time), after a decade-long hiatus. The singer, who is one of this year's co-chairs alongside Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Vogue's Anna Wintour, wowed in a sparkling skeleton-themed dress by Olivier Rousteing. The outfit was complemented with matching gloves and diamond earrings.

Theme alignment Jay-Z and Blue Ivy accompany Beyoncé Beyoncé's look perfectly matched this year's Met Gala theme, Costume Art. The exhibition focuses on the relationship between clothing and the human body. She also wore a furry ombre coat with a long train over her outfit. Her husband Jay-Z and their 14-year-old daughter Blue Ivy joined her at the event, making Blue one of the youngest attendees in Met Gala history.

Fashion evolution A look at her past Met Gala outfits Beyoncé's last appearance at the Met Gala was in 2016 when she wore a beaded, flesh-colored latex gown by Givenchy. Other memorable outfits include a completely sheer bedazzled look from the same fashion house in 2015 and a feathery purple-skirted frock by Givenchy for the 2012 gala. In 2011, she opted for an Emilio Pucci mermaid gown embroidered with gold.

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