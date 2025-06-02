Glenn Maxwell announces ODI retirement after stellar 13-year career
What's the story
Star Australian batter Glenn Maxwell has announced his retirement from ODI cricket after a successful 13-year career.
The decision comes as he looks to focus on T20 cricket and prepare for the upcoming 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.
Cricket Australia confirmed the news, adding that Maxwell also aims to feature in the Big Bash League and other international assignments.
Career highlights
ODI career: A look at his impressive stats
Maxwell made his ODI debut in 2012 and went on to play 149 matches, scoring 3,990 runs at an average of 33.81 and a strike rate of 126.70.
He also took 77 wickets with his off-spin bowling.
His career-best knock was versus Afghanistan during the 2023 World Cup when he scored an unbeaten double-century, widely regarded as one of the greatest innings in ODIs.
Personal insights
Maxwell reflects on his career and retirement decision
Reflecting on his career, Maxwell said he was "proud just to be playing a couple of games for Australia" when he started.
He also spoke about the ups and downs he faced, including being dropped and brought back into the team.
"Since then, I have been able to go through the up and downs of being dropped, being brought back," he said.
Future prospects
Maxwell's retirement opens door for younger players
Maxwell's retirement from ODIs paves the way for younger players to take their shot at the 2027 World Cup.
"I think it's time to start planning for people in my position, to have a crack at it and try and make that spot their own," he said.
His decision comes as other Australian cricket stars Marcus Stoinis, Steve Smith, and David Warner have also retired from the 50-over format.