Case against Virat Kohli's pub for not having smoking zone
What's the story
Virat Kohli's popular pub and restaurant, One8 Commune, in Bengaluru has run into legal trouble.
The Cubbon Park Police have registered a suo motu case against the establishment for not having a designated smoking zone.
The action was taken under Sections 4 and 21 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), which mandates such zones in certain public places, including hotels and restaurants.
Enforcement initiative
Legal action part of Bengaluru police's special drive
The case against One8 Commune was registered on Saturday, when the Cubbon Park Police conducted a surprise inspection at the pub.
This action coincides with the Karnataka government's recent ban on hookah bars and the increase in the legal age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21 years.
The move is in line with the state's Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Amendment Act, 2024.
Past incidents
One8 Commune's history of legal troubles
This isn't the first time One8 Commune has found itself in hot water.
In June last year, the pub was booked for operating beyond its permitted hours.
Later, in December, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) served a notice to the establishment over allegations of fire safety violations and absence of a clearance certificate from the Fire Department.