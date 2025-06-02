What's the story

Virat Kohli's popular pub and restaurant, One8 Commune, in Bengaluru has run into legal trouble.

The Cubbon Park Police have registered a suo motu case against the establishment for not having a designated smoking zone.

The action was taken under Sections 4 and 21 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), which mandates such zones in certain public places, including hotels and restaurants.