What's the story

In a harrowing incident in Pahalgam, Kashmir, tourist Pallavi lost her husband, Manjunath, to a terrorist attack.

Both Pallavi and her 18-year-old son confronted the assailant during the attack and pleaded for him to take their lives as well.

The terrorist spared them but asked them to inform PM Narendra Modi about the incident.

"I won't kill you. Go and tell Modi," he reportedly told them.