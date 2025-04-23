Pahalgam attack: Terrorist spares woman, asks her to 'tell Modi'
What's the story
In a harrowing incident in Pahalgam, Kashmir, tourist Pallavi lost her husband, Manjunath, to a terrorist attack.
Both Pallavi and her 18-year-old son confronted the assailant during the attack and pleaded for him to take their lives as well.
The terrorist spared them but asked them to inform PM Narendra Modi about the incident.
"I won't kill you. Go and tell Modi," he reportedly told them.
Attack details
Pallavi recounts the attack and her husband's death
Pallavi, who was visiting with her husband and son from Shivamogga, Karnataka, narrated the horrific ordeal to a leading Kannada media house.
"We are in Pahalgam, and my husband died right in front of me. I couldn't cry or react—I couldn't even comprehend what had just happened."
Her husband was shot in the head, and she found him lying in a pool of blood after initially confusing gunfire for army action.
Escape assistance
Pallavi's driver and locals aided their escape
Pallavi described her car driver as a good person who had warned her about Hindus being targeted.
He and three other locals, who kept saying "Bismillah," assisted Pallavi and her son to safety.
"I want my husband's body to be airlifted. All three of us should return together," she said, wishing to bring back her husband's remains home.
Targeting pattern
Terrorists reportedly targeted Hindu men, sparing women and children
Pallavi said the terrorists weren't in army uniform and appeared to be focusing on Hindu men.
"Almost all the men were targeted. There were many newlywed couples, and in most cases, only the husbands were attacked while women and others were spared," she said.
"We had gone there on horseback. My son had not eaten anything since morning, so my husband went to get him some bread,' she added.
Return request
Pallavi seeks arrangements to return with her husband's body
Pallavi said she wanted to go home only with her husband's body and asked authorities to make the necessary arrangements.
The family had planned the trip for April 19-24.
Meanwhile, Manjunath's family in Shivamogga is still reeling from shock over his death. His mother hasn't been informed about her son's demise yet. She was told he was injured but would return safely soon.