Honda to establish electric bike factory in India by 2028
What's the story
Honda Motor Company has announced plans to set up a dedicated electric motorcycle factory in India by 2028.
The news was revealed by Daiki Mihara, the Chief of the Motorcycle and Power Products Electrification Business Unit, during a media interaction in Japan.
The firm is currently working on a range of electric bikes to serve daily commuters and 'fun EV' enthusiasts.
Factory location
Karnataka likely location for new factory
The new electric motorcycle factory will probably be set up in Karnataka, next to Honda's current two-wheeler plant in Narasapura near Bengaluru.
The main goal of this expansion is to cater to the growing domestic demand for electric motorcycles.
But, Honda also sees this facility as an export hub for other similar emerging markets looking for more affordable options.
Product range
Honda's e-bike range and battery plans
The new factory will manufacture a range of models by mixing and matching different modules.
"We will start with a commuter bike with a 4kWh battery comparable to 100cc bikes. Exporting them is also an option. We can produce electric bikes similar to midsize bikes there," Mihara said.
Honda is working with battery manufacturers to create specs designed specifically for stable procurement.
Market goals
Ambitious goal in India's electric motorcycle market
Despite its late entry into the EV game, Honda has set an ambitious goal to become India's top electric motorcycle manufacturer.
"Moving forward, we will continue to leverage the strengths cultivated through ICE technology to introduce new EVs, including models with fixed batteries. In India's largest market, we aim to achieve the number one position in the electric segment by implementing various initiatives," announced Mihara.
EV strategy
Strategy for electric 2-wheeler models
Honda is strategically planning to launch 30 electric two-wheelers globally by 2030, with a sales target of four million units annually.
The company has already introduced 13 of these models internationally.
In November, Honda announced two electric scooters exclusively for the Indian market - the Activa e:, powered by two portable batteries that can be swapped at dedicated stations, and the QC1, powered by a fixed battery.
Service launch
Battery-swapping service and expansion plans
Honda will first launch its battery-swapping service in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.
This would allow riders to swap batteries and use the Activa e: without the hassle of charging time or running out of power.
The company plans to leverage its 6,000-strong sales network across India for this effort, while also working on fixed battery solutions by building a network to expand charging infrastructure across the country.