Max Verstappen confirms Red Bull stay for 2026 F1 season

Max Verstappen has confirmed his decision to stay with Red Bull Racing for the 2026 Formula 1 season. The four-time world champion's announcement puts an end to speculation about a potential move to Mercedes. The rumors stemmed from a dip in Red Bull's performance and expectations of Mercedes having a competitive package with new regulations next season. Ahead of the Hungarian GP, Verstappen spoke to the media.

Contract details Verstappen's current contract with Red Bull Verstappen's current contract with Red Bull runs until 2028, but it is believed to have release clauses that could allow an earlier exit. Despite the speculation, Verstappen has always been clear about his intentions for next year. He said he was already discussing plans and changes with the team for next season, which indicates his commitment to staying with Red Bull.

Rumor response Verstappen addresses future rumors Verstappen addressed the rumors about his future, saying he doesn't understand why people create drama. "The thing is always that people are waffling so much throughout the whole season, while the only one that actually can or should speak is not speaking. That's me. And I do that on purpose because it makes no sense to start throwing things around, and actually that should be the same for everyone." "Some people just like to stir the pot, some people just like to create drama. But, for me, it's always been quite clear, and also for next year," he said on Thursday.

Information Verstappen is staying with Red Bull Verstappen confirmed he is staying with Red Bull next year. "I'm discussing with the team already the plans, the things that we want to change for next year. So that means that I'm also staying with the team for next year."

Lineup implications Mercedes drivers expected to remain unchanged Verstappen's confirmation of his stay with Red Bull all but confirms that George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will continue at Mercedes next season. Russell, who had expected Verstappen's decision, said he was "not in a hurry" to sign a new contract. He wants reassurances about his position at Mercedes given what he calls a "unique situation" at the team.