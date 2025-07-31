Sourav Ganguly questions Kuldeep Yadav's exclusion from England Tests

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has questioned the decision to leave out spinner Kuldeep Yadav from the ongoing 5-match Test series against England. He argued that India's bowling attack, which comprises three pacers and two spin-bowling all-rounders, is lacking quality spin required to take wickets on flatter pitches. India trail 2-1 in the series and are currently playing the fifth and final match at The Oval.

Spin significance Ganguly feels Kuldeep should have played in this series Ganguly said he wished Kuldeep featured for India. "I think England went with four fast bowlers. They left a bit of grass on the wicket—I'm presuming that was deliberate. India have had quality spinners like Jadeja and Ashwin in the past. I really wish Kuldeep had played in Manchester, at Lord's, and even in Birmingham. Without quality spin, it's hard to bowl a team out on Day 5," Ganguly told reporters during an event in Kolkata.

Spin Ganguly highlights importance of spinners Speaking about lack of a quality spinner in England's side, Ganguly highlighted how they failed to take wickets against India in the drawn 4th encounter in Manchester. "We saw what happened when India batted—there wasn't a top-class spinner in England's attack, and they couldn't take wickets. In the past, teams had great spinners—whether it was Warne, Muralitharan, England's Swann and Panesar, or even our own Harbhajan and Kumble." "Kuldeep is someone India must persist with. He's crucial for our future."

Kuldeep Kuldeep's numbers for India in Tests Despite limited opportunities in Tests, Kuldeep has done an able job. In 13 Test matches, the left-arm spinner has bagged 56 wickets at 22.16. He owns four five-wicket hauls under his belt with the best of 5/40. As per ESPNcricinfo, he owns 38 wickets in nine home matches at 23.39. Meanwhile, he has picked 18 scalps at 19.55 in away matches (home of opposition).

Information Kuldeep's numbers in SENA Kuldeep has played only 2 matches in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia). In a lone match Down Under, he picked 5 scalps in an innings (5/99). In England, he went wicketless in a solitary outing. He conceded 44 runs from nine over. However, that outing came back in 2018.