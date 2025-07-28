Listing England players with the most POTM awards in Tests 

England captain Ben Stokes put on an impressive all-round display in the fourth Test match against India at Old Trafford . He took five wickets for 72 runs in the first innings and followed it up with a century (141 off 198 balls). His efforts helped him win the Player of the Match award in the drawn Test. On this note, let's look at the England players with the most POTM awards in Tests.

#3 Ben Stokes - 12 awards The one at Old Trafford was Stokes's 12th Player of the Match award in Test cricket. The game also saw Stokes become only the third all-rounder with the double of 7,000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket. Across 115 Tests, Stokes has raced to 7,032 runs at 35.7 as the tally includes 14 tons and 35 fifties. With the ball, he has taken a total of 230 wickets at 31.65 (5W: 5).

#2 Ian Botham - 12 awards With his latest accomplishment, Stokes equaled legendary all-rounder Ian Botham in terms of POTM awards in Tests. The latter played 102 Tests in his celebrated career and scored 5,200 runs at a decent average of 33.54. 14 of his 36 50-plus scores were converted into hundreds. With his right-arm pace, Botham claimed 383 scalps at 28.40. He claimed 27 fifers and four 10-wicket match hauls.