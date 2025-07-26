Ben Stokes becomes third England captain with this Test double 

Ben Stokes has created history by becoming the first England captain in nearly nine decades to achieve a five-wicket haul and score over 50 runs in a single Test match. The only other England skippers to achieve this feat are Stanley Jackson (1905) and Gubby Allen (1936), both against Australia. Stokes accomplished this remarkable feat in the ongoing fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Performance Stokes's all-round show stuns Team India In India's first innings, Stokes emerged as England's highest wicket-taker with five wickets. He was also instrumental with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 77 runs by the end of Day 3. His all-round performance has been crucial for England as they inch closer to a mammoth first-innings total of 600 runs. As India were folded for just 358 while batting first, the hosts are way ahead in the game.

Form Stokes makes a return to form As per ESPNcricinfo, Stokes's half-century against India was also a much-awaited return to form after 15 consecutive innings without a 50. Stokes is closing in on 7,000 Test runs. He currently owns 6,968 runs at 35.55. In addition to 36 fifties, he has belted 13 fifties. With the ball, he has taken a total of 229 wickets in Test cricket.

Game status England's 1st-innings score well past 600 England ended Day 3 at the score of 544 runs with seven wickets down. Stokes and Liam Dawson (21*) are at the crease, hoping to take their team's first-innings score well past 600 runs. Meanwhile, Team India will be looking to wrap up the remaining wickets as soon as possible. Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja have taken two wickets each so far, while Jasprit Bumrah, Anshul Kamboj, and Mohammed Siraj have claimed one wicket each.