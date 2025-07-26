David uses Russell's bat to smoke Australia's fastest-ever T20I century 

Tim David has smashed the fastest-ever century by an Australian in T20Is. The right-handed batter scored a blistering 102* off just 37 balls, to help Australia chase down a target of 215 in the third T20I at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts. With this victory, Australia has taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series against West Indies. After the match, David revealed that he smoked the record ton with the bat of former WI star Andre Russell .

Match details A whirlwind knock from David David came to bat in the sixth over after skipper Mitchell Marsh's dismissal. He went after the bowling from ball one, especially targeting Gudakesh Motie with four consecutive sixes. The 10th over of the innings saw a whopping 28 runs, as David raced to his half-century in just 16 balls. Despite getting a reprieve on 90, Australia's dominance ensured they were well ahead in the chase.

Career Record stand with Owen David, known for his finishing skills in T20s, formed an unbeaten 128-run stand for the fifth wicket with Mitchell Owen. This is now Australia's highest fifth-wicket partnership in the shortest format, bettering the previous best of 97 runs between Marsh and David himself. Owen remained unbeaten on a quickfire 36 off just 16 balls as Australia cruised to victory.

Record David sets records with a 37-ball ton David completed his century in 37 balls, now the fastest for an Aussie in the format. He broke Josh Inglis's 43-ball record against Scotland last year. Meanwhile, David also recorded the fastest T20I fifty by an Australian batter, reaching the feat in just 16 balls. He broke Marcus Stoinis and Travis Head's joint Australian T20I record of 17 balls.

Bat details David uses Russell's bat After his explosive innings, David revealed that he used West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell's bat for the third T20I against West Indies. "I've spent a lot of time working on power hitting, but now I'm working on my shot selection. I've been carrying that Dre Russ bat around for a year and it felt like it was the best time to use it," said David at the presentation ceremony after being named Player of the Match.