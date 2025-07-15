Who owns the fastest five-wicket haul in Test cricket?

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc set several records in the 3rd and final Test against West Indies in Kingston. In his 100th Test appearance, Starc took seven wickets, including six in the final innings. He recorded a fifer off just 15 balls, now the fastest in the format. His effort won Australia the Day-Night Test by 176 runs. Notably, WI perished for a record 27.

#1 Mitchell Starc: 15 balls vs WI, Kingston, 2025 In the final innings, Starc returned figures worth 6/9 from 7.3 overs, his career-best in the format. While the left-arm pacer recorded his 16th Test fifer, the Windies perished for 27, the second-lowest score in the format. Starc's record-breaking feat began with a sensational first over, as he took three wickets. The Aussie pacer completed his fifer within 15 balls.

#2 Multiple players: 19 balls In Kingston, Starc went past three players, who jointly held the record for the fastest Test fifer. Australia's Ernie Toshack took a 19-ball fifer versus India in the 1947 Brisbane Test. Decades later, England's Stuart Broad (19 balls vs Australia, Nottingham, 2015) and Australia's Scott Boland (19 balls vs England, MCG, 2021) joined him, as per ESPNcicinfo.