Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Who will ace decider?

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will clash in the decider of the three-match T20I series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 16. The series opener was won by Sri Lanka, with Kusal Mendis playing a stellar 73-run knock. However, Bangladesh bounced back to win the 2nd T20I. They beat the Lankans by 83 runs. Who will ace the series decider?

Match details Venue, pitch report, and streaming details As mentioned, the series-deciding third T20I will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The wicket at this venue provides assistance to spinners. While pacers garner swing early on, batting second could be tough on this surface. The match, starting at 7:00pm IST, can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network and FanCode app and website.

Team lineup Here are the probable XIs Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, and Nuwan Thushara. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (captain and wicket-keeper), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Record A look at head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, the two sides have met 19 times in T20I cricket, with Sri Lanka leading the head-to-head record 12-7. Meanwhile, on Sri Lankan soil, Bangladesh have four wins and as many defeats against the hosts. It must be noted that Bangladesh have never beaten Sri Lanka in a bilateral T20I series. The Lankans, on the other hand, own four T20I series wins over Bangladesh.

Recap Three-match series tied at 1-1 In the first T20I, Sri Lanka chased down Bangladesh's target of 155 runs with ease, thanks to a blistering 78-run opening partnership between Pathum Nissanka (42) and Kusal Mendis (73). Meanwhile, Bangladesh successfully defended 177 in the 2nd T20I, bowling the Lankans out for 94 in 15.2 overs. Skipper Litton Das slammed a 50-ball 76. Only two SL batters scored in double figures.