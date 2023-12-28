2nd T20I: New Zealand seek redemption against Bangladesh

By Gaurav Tripathi

Bangladesh are 1-0 up in the series (Source: X/@ICC)

New Zealand will have redemption in mind as they take on Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series. The Kiwis struggled to get going in the low-scoring opener and suffered a five-wicket defeat. It was Bangladesh's maiden T20I win on NZ soil. They would be raring to earn another win and seal the series. Here we present the match preview.

Venue, timing, broadcast details, and more

The Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui will host the second T20I on December 29 from 11:30am IST. The surface here usually assists the batters, while the seamers can gain early movement. Teams batting first have won 11 of the 15 T20Is played here. The match will not be telecasted on television, so fans can stream the match live on the Amazon Prime website.

A look at the head-to-head record

NZ and Bangladesh have featured in 18 T20Is in total. The Kiwis have a major upper hand with 14 wins in comparison to Bangladesh's four triumphs. Bangladesh defeated NZ 3-2 in the five-match T20Is in 2021. Apart from that, they have won just a solitary match against the Kiwis in T20Is. As mentioned, Bangladesh have just one T20I triumph in NZ.

NZ batters must step up

The Kiwis were let down by their batters in the first T20I as they were reeling at 1/3 while batting first. Prominent names like Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips need to step up. For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam (3/26) was the pick of the bowlers. Though Bangladesh also suffered a top-order collapse, Litton Das (42*) powered them over the line.

Probable XIs of the two sides

New Zealand (Probable XI): Tim Seifert (WK), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Rony Talukdar, Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Here are the key stats

Mark Chapman made his switch from Hong Kong to NZ in 2018 and has hammered 956 runs for the Kiwis ever since. Tim Southee is the highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 145 scalps from 115 matches at 23.57. Mustafizur Rahman is Bangladesh's most successful bowler against NZ in T20Is with 16 scalps from nine matches. He has amassed eight T20I wickets this year.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Litton Das, Tim Seifert, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Daryl Mitchell (VC), Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Soumya Sarkar, Mitchell Santner (C), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tim Southee, Shoriful Islam. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Litton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips (C), Finn Allen, Soumya Sarkar (VC), Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tim Southee, Shoriful Islam.

