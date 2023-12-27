Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam accomplishes 100 T20 wickets: Stats

1/4

Sports 2 min read

Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam accomplishes 100 T20 wickets: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:24 pm Dec 27, 202303:24 pm

The pacer claimed three wickets against NZ (Source: X/@ICC)

Bangladesh's pace sensation Shoriful Islam has completed 100 wickets in T20 cricket. He reached the milestone with a match-winning three-wicket haul against New Zealand in the T20I series opener in Napier. The left-arm fast bowler made great utilization of the pace-friendly conditions and finished with 3/26 in his quota of four overs. Here we look at his stats.

2/4

A fine spell from Shoriful

Shoriful struck with his second ball in the duel, dismissing opener Finn Allen for just one. On the very next delivery, he dismissed the dangerous Glenn Phillips for a golden duck as the Kiwis lost three wickets with just a solitary run on the board. He later dismissed NZ skipper Mitchell Santner for 23, pushing the hosts on the back foot even further.

3/4

100 T20 wickets for Shoriful

With his final wicket in the game, Shoriful completed 100 scalps in T20 cricket. He accomplished the milestone in 86 games with his average being 24-plus. His economy rate in this regard reads 8.52. Shoriful owns a solitary four-wicket haul in the format (4/34). In T20Is, he has raced to 37 scalps in 32 games at an economy of 8.39.

4/4

A look at the match summary

NZ were off to a terrible start after being asked to bat first. Jimmy Neesham's quickfire 48 powered the Kiwis past the 100-run mark. Santner contributed with 23 runs as NZ finished at 134/9. In reply, Bangladesh also suffered a top-order collapse. Litton, however, showcased remarkable application and scored a match-winning 42*. Bangladesh crossed the line in 18.4 overs with five wickets in hand.