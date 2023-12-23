One-off Test, Day 3: India Women on top versus Australia

India have claimed five AUSW scalps in the second innings (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

The Indian women's cricket team has the proceedings under control versus Australia in the one-off Test match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. India resumed Day 3 on 376/7 before being bowled out for 406. Notably, India had a lead of 187. In response, the Aussies have shown a fight. Australia are 233/5 at stumps on Day 3.

Summary of the Day

Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar resumed India's innings. Deepti could add only eight runs to her overnight score of 70. Vastrakar ended with 47 as India surpassed 400. With the ball, India had restricted the Aussies to 56/2 in 13.5 overs. Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath then added 84 runs for the third wicket. Alyssa Healy fought with a 32-run knock.

Key numbers for Deepti

Playing her fourth match, Deepti has raced to 317 runs at an average of 63.40. She slammed her fourth fifty. It was also her second fifty versus the Aussies. Versus Australia, Deepti averages a stellar 73.50. She has 147 runs from three innings. Versus England, she has 170 runs from four innings at 56.66. As per ESPNcricinfo, Deepti averages 55 at home (165 runs).

The highest score for Vastrakar

Vastrakar faced 126 balls for her 47. She slammed seven fours. She now has 100-plus runs in the longest format for India. It was also her best score with the bat. She was finally dismissed by Annabel Sutherland, who claimed 2/41.

Aussie Women show a fight

Perry and McGrath's partnership helped Australia show a lot of character in the second innings. Perry managed 45 from 91 balls before being dismissed by Sneh Rana. McGrath, who was bowled out by Harmanpreet, scored 73 from 177 balls. She slammed 10 fours. She also shared a 66-run stand alongside Healy, who faced 101 balls. Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner are at the crease.

McGrath averages 50.33 versus INDW

Playing her 5th match for the Aussies, McGrath's 73 takes her to 346 runs at 43.25. She registered her fourth fifty. Versus INDW, she owns 151 runs from two matches at 50.33. She registered her second fifty versus INDW.