Deepti Sharma averages 63.40 in women's Test cricket: Key stats

Sports 2 min read

By Rajdeep Saha 01:36 pm Dec 23, 202301:36 pm

Deepti Sharma averages 63.40 in women's Test cricket (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

Deepti Sharma continued to show her prowess in women's Test cricket. The Indian all-rounder smashed a solid 74-run knock in the first innings against Australia Women in the one-off Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Deepti played well on Day 2, scoring an unbeaten 70, besides adding a century-plus stand for the eighth wicket. Deepti's average in the longest format is highly impressive.

A masterclass effort versus the Aussie Women

India were cruising along, having taken a lead over the Aussies on Day 2 before the visitors reduced Harmanpreet Kaur's side to 274/7. Deepti came in and showed a lot of character and blocked everything. She had scored seven from 47 balls and then once her eyes were set, the runs came by. On Day 3, she was finally dismissed for 74 (171 balls).

Deepti helps India get past 400

Deepti's 74 was laced with nine fours. She was dismissed after looking to play across the line and closed the bat face early in the process to offer a catch. Kim Garth dismissed the senior player. Deepti helped India get to a score past 400 as India were folded for 406 (highest score versus AUSW). India gained a solid 187-run lead over AUSW.

Impressive numbers for Deepti

Playing her fourth match, Deepti has raced to 317 runs at an average of 63.40. She slammed her fourth fifty. It was also her second fifty versus the Aussies. Versus Australia, Deepti averages a stellar 73.50. She has 147 runs from three innings. Versus England, she has 170 runs from four innings at 56.66. As per ESPNcricinfo, Deepti averages 55 at home (165 runs).

Partnership record alongside Pooja

Deepti and Pooja Vastrakar put on a show, adding a mammoth 122-run stand for the 8th wicket. It's now the highest eighth-wicket stand for INDW in the longest format. It's also the second-highest stand (any wicket) against AUSW.