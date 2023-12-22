India Women in total control versus Australia in one-off Test

By Rajdeep Saha 05:28 pm Dec 22, 2023

The Indian women's cricket team has taken total control over Australia (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

The Indian women's cricket team has taken total control over Australia in the one-off Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. India resumed Day 2 on 98/1 before finishing with a score of 376/7. India lead by 157 runs. Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma scored their respective fifties. For AUSW, Ashleigh Gardner claimed four scalps. Here's more.

India rallied back in the morning session

With the dismissals of Sneh Rana and Mandhana in the morning session, the onus was on Richa and Rodrigues to dig deep and they held their fort. At lunch, India were 193/3 as the pair added 46 runs. Earlier, India were placed well before Rana departed and then Mandhana ran herself out. However, from a position of bother, India rallied back.

India lost four quick wickets in the second session

After the drinks break, Richa was trying to be aggressive and was dismissed by Kim Garth, holding out to deep square leg. India lost two more wickets in quick succession with Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia departing. India needed Rodrigues to stay and hang in the middle but she too bit the dust as the side was reeling at 274/7.

An unbeaten 102-run stand helps India

From 274/7, the likes of Deepti and Pooja Vastrakar claimed control and went on to add an unbeaten 102-run stand. It was a partnership of authority. India dominated the final session. Deepti is unbeaten on 70 as Vastrakar has smashed 33*.

3rd fifty from Mandhana's blade

Playing her sixth match, Mandhana (74) has now raced to 442 runs at 44.20. Mandhana registered her third fifty, besides also owning a century. Across three innings versus the Aussie Women, Mandhana owns 232 runs at a whopping 77.33. She slammed her second fifty-plus score versus AUSW. Mandhana also registered her maiden half-century on home soil.

Key numbers for Richa and Rodrigues

Richa struck 52 from 104 balls. She hammered seven fours. Rodrigues managed 73 from 121 balls. She hit nine fours. Richa is playing her maiden match in the longest format for India. She has slammed a fifty on debut. On the other hand, Rodrigues is playing just her second match. She slammed her second fifty, racing to 168 runs from three innings at 56.00.

Key partnership records for Richa and Rodrigues

As per ESPNcricinfo, Richa and Rodrigues's 113-run stand is now the second-highest for India for the fourth wicket. Meanwhile, this is the second-highest stand (any wicket) for INDW against AUSW. It's also the third century-plus stand for India against the Aussies.

Gardner claims four wickets for Australia Women

Ashleigh Gardner was the pick of the Aussie bowlers. She toiled hard and picked four wickets on Day 2. She dismissed Rana in the morning session and then dominated after lunch by going on a three-wicket burst. Gardner's tally reads 4/100.