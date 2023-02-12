Sports

Alyssa Healy brings up her 13th WT20I half-century: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 12, 2023, 12:23 pm 2 min read

Healy smashed 55 off just 38 deliveries (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Alyssa Healy smoked her 13th WT20I half-century during her side's campaign opener against New Zealand in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter smoked 55 off just 38 deliveries, a knock laced with nine boundaries. Riding on her brilliance, the Women in Yellow recorded a 97-run win. Here we look at Healy's stellar stats in WT20Is and WT20 World Cups.

A power-packed knock from Healy

NZ won the toss and elected to bowl at Paarl's Boland Park. The Aussies were off to a poor start as opener Beth Mooney departed for a two-ball duck. Healy led her side's fight back with an attacking knock. She scored runs all over the park and reached her fifty off just 35 deliveries. The opener eventually fell prey to right-arm pacer Lea Tahuhu.

A look at her WT20I career

Healy has now raced to 2,355 runs in 137 WT20Is at 23.78. Her strike rate in the format reads 128.26. Besides 13 fifties, the dasher also owns a ton in the format. Among Aussies, only Meg Lanning (3,297) owns more WT20I runs. Among full-member team players, Healy also owns the highest-individual WT20I score, 148* vs Sri Lanka in October 2019.

Fourth highest run-getter in Women's T20 WC

Healy also became the fourth batter to complete 800 T20 WC runs. She now owns 807 runs in 35 games at 26.90 (six fifties). Only NZ's Suzie Bates (929), WI's Stafanie Taylor (884), and Lanning (884) own more runs in the competition. Her strike rate of 132.73 is the highest among batters with 300 or more runs in the WC.

How did the game pan out?

Besides Healy, Lanning (41) and Ellyse Perry (40) also made key contributors for the Aussies. Tahuhu and Amelia Kerr claimed three wickets apiece. As a result, Australia posted 173/9 in their 20 overs. In reply, the Kiwis suffered a massive collapse and got bundled out for 76. Veteran off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner claimed a five-wicket haul. Megan Schutt dismissed both openers in the opening over.

Third-biggest win in Women's T20 WCs

Meanwhile, Australia's 97-run win is the third-highest victory in Women's T20 World Cups in terms of runs. South Africa top the list, having defeated Thailand by 113 runs in the 2020 event. In the very same competition, England thrashed Thailand by 98 runs.