Sports

Real Madrid win the FIFA Club World Cup: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 12, 2023, 12:15 pm 2 min read

Real have now won the 2014, 2016, 2017 2018, and 2022 editions of the Club World Cup (Photo credit: Twitter/@realmadriden)

European heavyweights Real Madrid beat Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal in an eight-goal contest to win the FIFA Club World Cup. With this win, Real have sealed the Club World Cup trophy for a record-extending fifth time. Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde scored a brace each for Real as Luciano Vietto managed two goals for Al Hilal. Here we present the key stats.

Real claim a 5-3 win over Al Hilal

Real saw Vinicius open the scoring in the 13th minute with senior striker Karim Benzema providing the assist. Valverde put Real 2-0 up five minutes later. Al Hilal pulled a goal back through Moussa Marega. In the 2nd half, Vinicius turned provider for Benzema and four minutes later, Valverde scored again. Vietto scored Al Hilal's next two goals with Vinicius scoring in between.

Key numbers for Real Madrid's goal scorers

Vinicius has raced to 16 goals across competitions for Real in 2022-23. Overall, the Brazilian has managed 53 goals in 203 appearances for Los Blancos. Valverde's brace means he now has 11 goals for Real this season. It's the first time he has scored 10-plus goals in a season. Benzema has 14 goals for Real this season. Overall, he has netted 337 goals.

Ancelotti wins his ninth trophy with Real

Carlo Ancelotti won his ninth honor with Real Madrid, including a second FIFA Club World Cup title. Real have now won the 2014, 2016, 2017 2018, and 2022 editions of the Club World Cup.

Here are the match stats

Real Madrid clocked 17 attempts with 11 shots being on target. Al Hilal had three shots on target from nine attempts. Real had 67% ball possession and 93% pass accuracy. Notably, Los Blancos earned six corners compared to Al Hilal's zero.

Real reached final after overcoming Al Ahly

Earlier, Real cruised past Egypt's Al Ahly to reach the FIFA Club World Cup final. Ancelotti's men overcame Al Ahly 4-1. Vinicius, Valverde, Rodrygo, and Sergio Arribas scored for Real. Ali Maaloul scored a penalty for Al Ahly as Mohamed Afsha missed a sitter. Interestingly, Mohammed El Shenawy saved Luka Modric's penalty as well.