Sports

Women's T20 WC, Heather Knight surpasses 1,500 WT20I runs: Stats

Women's T20 WC, Heather Knight surpasses 1,500 WT20I runs: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 12, 2023, 11:36 am 2 min read

Knight became sixth England player to get the feat (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England kick-started their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 campaign with a seven-wicket win over West Indies on Saturday (February 11). Skipper Heather Knight contributed with an unbeaten 22-ball 32 in the game (4 fours, 1 six). During the contest, she also became the sixth England batter to complete 1,500 runs in Women's T20Is. Here we look at the key stats.

Captain leading from the front

Chasing 136 at Boland Park in Paarl, the Brits were 71/3 when Knight arrived in the middle. She joined forces with Natalie Sciver (40*) and the duo made sure there was no twist in the tale. Both batters remained unbeaten till the end, adding 67 runs for the fourth wicket. As a result, the English side crossed the line in just 14.3 overs.

1,500 runs for Knight

Knight debuted in the format back in November 2010. She has since amassed 1,506 runs in 94 games at an average and strike rate of 23.90 and 119.42, respectively. The tally includes one ton and four half-centuries. Charlotte Edwards (2,605), Danielle Wyatt (2,260), Sarah Taylor (2.177), Sciver (1,999), and Tamsin Beaumont (1,721) are the only other English players with more runs in the format.

How has Knight fared in WT20 WCs?

With 401 runs in 20 games at 33.41, Knight is England's fourth-highest run-getter in ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Edwards (768), Taylor (541), and Sciver (455) are the ones ahead of her in this regard. Knight is England's only centurion in the competition, having smashed an unbeaten 108 versus Thailand in the 2020 event. Only four other batters own a ton in the competition.

How did the game pan out?

WI started well but lost their way by losing regular wickets. Shemaine Campbelle (34) was the top scorer as the Caribbean team managed 135/7 in their 20 overs. Sophie Ecclestone claimed a three-fer as Sarah Glenn shined with figures worth 1/20 from her 4 overs. In response, England were reduced to 71/3 in the eighth over before Sciver and Knight added a match-winning stand.