Sports

New Zealand vs England, Tests: Here is the statistical preview

New Zealand vs England, Tests: Here is the statistical preview

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 09, 2023, 03:52 pm 3 min read

This series is not a part of the WTC cycle (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand are gearing up to host England in a two-match Test series, starting February 16. The Three Lions have emerged as a formidable force in Tests and they would like to extend their purple patch. However, upsetting the Kiwis at home would take some beating. Meanwhile, this series is not a part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle. Here's the statistical preview.

A look at the head-to-head record

England have a massive lead over NZ as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 110 Tests so far, with England winning 51. NZ have emerged winners on just 12 occasions, while 47 have resulted in a draw. Last year, England rooted the Kiwis 3-0 at home. The series was Ben Stokes' maiden assignment as full-time Test captain.

England's Test record in NZ

Meanwhile, the Brits have dominated the Kiwis on New Zealand soil as well. They boast 18 wins and 27 draws against the Black Caps in NZ. The home team tallies only six wins. However, England recorded their last Test series win in New Zealand back in 2008. Overall, the Brits own 10 Test series victories in New Zealand.

A look at the key NZ players

Daryl Mitchell has enjoyed playing against England as he boasts 617 runs in five Tests against them (3 tons). Meanwhile, Devon Conway smashed a double-ton on his Test debut against England in 2021. NZ skipper Tim Southee owns 66 wickets in just 17 Tests versus the Brits (four fifers). Neil Wagner owns 46 wickets in 12 Tests against the English side (two fifers).

Here are the key ENG players

Stuart Broad's tally of 84 wickets in 21 Tests versus NZ is the second-highest for any bowler. With 74 wickets in 18 games, James Anderson is fourth on the same list. Joe Root's tally of 1,388 runs in 16 Tests versus NZ is the highest for any England batter. England skipper Ben Stokes owns 670 runs in nine Tests versus the Kiwis.

Approaching milestones for NZ players

Kane Williamson needs 39 runs to displace Ross Taylor (7,683) as NZ's highest run-getter in Tests. Tom Latham is 96 away from becoming the seventh NZ batter to complete 5,000 Test runs. Southee needs nine wickets to displace Daniel Vettori (361) as NZ's second-highest wicket-taker in whites. Wagner requires three scalps to become the fifth Kiwi bowler to complete 250 Test wickets.

Approaching milestones for ENG players

Ben Stokes (107) requires one maximum to become the batter with the most Test sixes. He also needs seven scalps to complete 200 wickets in the longest format. Ben Foakes requires 190 runs to complete 1,000 runs in Test cricket. Ben Duckett is 145 runs away from completing 1,000 international runs.

The Stokes era in England cricket

England have won nine of their 10 Tests ever since Stokes gained command last year. The tally includes series victories over NZ, South Africa and Pakistan. England finished the Pakistan Test series with a run rate of 5.50, becoming the first side to have a run rate of five or more in a Test series (three or more matches).