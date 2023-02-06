Sports

Decoding David Warner's performance against R Ashwin in Tests: Stats

Written by V Shashank Feb 06, 2023, 04:43 pm 2 min read

Aussie opener David Warner will face spin maestro Ravichandran Ashwin in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting on February 9. Warner can take the game away from the opposition if let loose. Meanwhile, Ashwin is the best in the business on his day. The off-spinner will be the go-to man for India in the upcoming red-ball encounters. We decode Warner's performance against Ashwin in Tests.

Why does this story matter?

Warner was battling a poor run of form before the South Africa series at home last year. He slammed a double ton in his 100th Test to etch history.

However, he hasn't had any memorable shows in Tests played in India.

Plus, he has had his fair share of struggles against Ashwin, who would look to unsettle him from Day 1.

How has Warner fared against Ashwin in Tests?

As per ESPNcricinfo, Warner averages a poor 18.20 against Ashwin in Tests. The southpaw has amassed 182 runs in 385 deliveries. He has struck 20 fours and three sixes. Notably, Ashwin has dismissed Warner on 10 occasions, including once in the 2020-21 series Down Under.

Warner's Test numbers against India

Warner averages a modest 33.76 against India. He has tallied 1,148 runs in 18 matches (100s: 4, 50s: 3). Warner, however, has struggled big time in India. He owns 388 runs in eight matches, averaging 24.25. He has struck only three half-centuries (HS: 71). The New South Wales cricketer scored 195 runs in the 2013 tour. He compiled 193 runs in the 2017 series.

Ashwin's numbers against Australia in Tests

Ashwin has clipped 89 wickets in 18 matches against the Aussies at 31.48. At home, his numbers are a notch above against the Kangaroos. The Chennai-born has claimed 50 wickets in eight matches, averaging 23.16 (5WI: 5). Ashwin took 21 wickets in the last series against Australia at home in 2017. Notably, he picked 29 wickets in the 2013 series at 20.10.

A look at their Test numbers

Warner debuted against New Zealand in 2011. He has clobbered 8,132 runs in 101 Tests, averaging a healthy 46.20. He has slammed 25 tons and 34 fifties (HS: 335* vs Pakistan). Ashwin has pocketed 449 wickets in 88 Tests. He averages 24.30 with the best figures of 7/59 (vs New Zealand). He has claimed 30 five-wicket hauls to date.