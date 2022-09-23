Sports

Rohit Sharma smashes his 173rd T20I six, breaks Guptill's record

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 23, 2022, 10:39 pm 2 min read

Rohit Sharma breaks the record of Martin Guptill

Rohit Sharma gave India a solid start after Australia set a 91-run target in the second T20I in Nagpur (eight-over-a-side). The Indian captain smacked a stunning six in the first over to fuel India's run-chase. It was his 173rd maximum, now the most by a batter in the shortest format (internationals). Rohit broke the record of New Zealand's Martin Guptill.

Record Rohit leaves behind Guptill

As stated, Rohit (176) left behind Martin Guptill in terms of sixes in T20 Internationals. Before this match, both Rohit and Guptill shared the top spot with 172 T20I sixes. Notably, Virat Kohli is the only other Indian batter with over 100 sixes in the format. Meanwhile, Rohit also has 328 fours in T20Is to his name.

Match Rohit laid the foundation of India's win

India beat Australia in the rain-curtailed second T20I. The Men in Blue chased 91 in a high-scoring affair. Rohit played a captain's knock, having slammed a 20-ball 46*. The Indian skipper hammered 4 fours and as many sixes. Dinesh Karthik finished it off for India in the final over, smashing 10 runs. The three-match T20I series is now leveled at 1-1.

Runs Most runs in T20Is

Rohit is the leading run-scorer in T20 Internationals. He has slammed 3,677 runs from 130 innings at an average of 32.53. The 35-year-old has a healthy strike rate of 141.26 in the format. Kohli (3,597), Guptill (3,497), and Ireland's Paul Stirling (3,011) are the only other batters to have scored over 3,000 runs in T20I cricket. Australian captain Aaron Finch is behind Stirling (2,908).

Do you know? Rohit completes 2,900 T20I runs in winning cause

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rohit has tallied 2,905 of his runs in a winning cause, the most by a batter in matches won. Kohli (2,450), Guptill (2,188), and Babar Azam (2,049) are the only others to have scored over 2,000 T20I runs in a winning cause.